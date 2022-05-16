Advertisement

Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors law enforcement

Alcatraz East Crime Museum, located in Pigeon Forge, will have law enforcement animals for the public to visit.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge will honor law enforcement officers during National Police Week with discounted admission.

Visitors to the museum can learn all about law enforcement animals and get a chance to meet the K9s and horses who work in the field.

“Many people do not realize the important role animals play in law enforcement, which is why we are spotlighting them,” says Ally Pennington, artifacts and programs manager for Alcatraz East. “Law enforcement animals are fascinating, intelligent, and crucial to the field.”

The Blount County Mounted Unit will be bringing horses for a visit on May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Guests can see more than 100 exhibits and read about how the four-legged patrol officers help crack crimes.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
A teen was arrested following hours of negotiations Saturday, according to officials with the...
Hours spent negotiating as Knoxville police arrest teen wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault
shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner
A car crash closed Bruhin Road Sunday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle closes Bruhin Road
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East identified

Latest News

Knox County names new health department senior director
Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors law enforcement
Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors law enforcement
Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors law enforcement
Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors law enforcement in Pigeon Forge
Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors law enforcement
Alcatraz East Crime Museum honoring police officers