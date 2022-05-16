Alcatraz East Crime Museum honors law enforcement

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge will honor law enforcement officers during National Police Week with discounted admission.

Visitors to the museum can learn all about law enforcement animals and get a chance to meet the K9s and horses who work in the field.

“Many people do not realize the important role animals play in law enforcement, which is why we are spotlighting them,” says Ally Pennington, artifacts and programs manager for Alcatraz East. “Law enforcement animals are fascinating, intelligent, and crucial to the field.”

The Blount County Mounted Unit will be bringing horses for a visit on May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Guests can see more than 100 exhibits and read about how the four-legged patrol officers help crack crimes.

