Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for girl reported abducted in Seattle

No photo is available of the 8-year-old girl reported abducted in Seattle.
No photo is available of the 8-year-old girl reported abducted in Seattle.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state issued an Amber Alert after police said a suspect drove off in a vehicle with a 8-year-old girl Monday in Seattle.

Kiya Matteson is 4-feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the Amber Alert. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Police said the mother got out of the vehicle with the suspect still in the passenger seat. The suspect jumped into the driver’s seat, locked the doors and drove off in a dark Blue 2022 Hyundai Venue with the child in the back seat.

No photo is currently available of the child or the suspect, who is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is listed as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds and last seen in corduroy pants and a white shirt.

There’s a temporary tag on vehicle, which has damage to front passenger hood and rear bumper, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
A teen was arrested following hours of negotiations Saturday, according to officials with the...
Hours spent negotiating as Knoxville police arrest teen wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault
shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner
A car crash closed Bruhin Road Sunday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle closes Bruhin Road
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East identified

Latest News

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
Justin Lowe, 40.
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away
Stay Bear Aware in the Smokies!
Smokies rangers share tips as active bear season approaches
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church