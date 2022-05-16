Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scott County authorities are searching for a 40-year-old man who was first reported missing over a week ago.

Justin Lowe has been missing since May 5 from a residence near the Widows Lane area of Pioneer, officials said.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown shorts, and tennis shoes. Lowe was also carrying a camouflage backpack, according to a missing person’s flyer.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they had been extensively searching the area and believe he may be out of Scott County.

Those with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-663-2245.

