Advertisement

Babies over 6 months can have whole cow’s milk if formula is not available, experts say

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as...
The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.(Onfokus/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies over six months of age can have whole cow’s milk, according to a new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The new guidance comes amid the infant formula shortage in the United States.

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.

However, the AAP says cow’s milk isn’t ideal, but it is better than diluting formula or trying to make it at home.

If you must feed your baby cow’s milk, it should be limited to 24 ounces per day, the AAP says.

In addition, toddler formula can be substituted for regular infant formula for babies who are close to a year of age.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
A teen was arrested following hours of negotiations Saturday, according to officials with the...
Hours spent negotiating as Knoxville police arrest teen wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault
Andres Tomas, 25 of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Man charged after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East identified
shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner

Latest News

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Officials: 11 homicides in 2022 so far, more than half unsolved
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
11 homicides in Knoxville to start 2022
11 homicides in Knoxville to start the year
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage