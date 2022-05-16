Advertisement

Baby formula shortage expected to last for the rest of the year

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians are calling the nationwide formula shortage “extremely alarming.” Now, we have more of an understanding of how long this shortage could last.

The CEO of formula maker Perrigo expects the shortage to last the rest of the year.

In an attempt to ration formula, some parents are diluting their baby’s formula but the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against it.

Doctors say diluted formula is not safe for babies because nutrition and protein levels change when the formula is watered down.

President Joe Biden is vowing to increase the availability of formula to low-income parents and allow for more imports of formula internationally.

It’s being reported that 40% of formula is out of stock around the country.

The shortage stemmed from pandemic-related supply chain issues that then became worse when a major manufacturer closed down temporarily because of a formula recall earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
A teen was arrested following hours of negotiations Saturday, according to officials with the...
Hours spent negotiating as Knoxville police arrest teen wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault
shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner
A car crash closed Bruhin Road Sunday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle closes Bruhin Road
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East

Latest News

Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 5/16 in 8 minutes or less
Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 5/16 in 8 minutes or less
Decreasing humidity this afternoon.
Weak front brings a few early storms, then brings down the humidity
Roam Fest brought in hundreds of people from around the country to Knoxville to get women more...
Roam Fest inspires women to get involved with mountain biking
A celebration of life for Naomi Judd was held Sunday at the Ryman Auditorium.
Public memorial for Naomi Judd