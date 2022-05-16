Big Orange football to kick off 2023 season in Music City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football will return to the Music City to open the 2023 season in September.

The Vols will go head-to-head against Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Nissan Stadium, the program announced Monday. Initially, Tennessee was scheduled to begin the season against BYU in Utah, but it was replaced with the in-state Virginia game.

“Pivoting to play a marquee non-conference opponent in Nashville made sense for multiple reasons,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This is a more accessible game for our fanbase. I expect that we will have a much larger contingent of fans in Nashville than would have been able to travel to Utah. Our fans also have heard me talk about the importance of finding new revenue to grow our operating budget, and playing Virginia at Nissan Stadium is an opportunity for a net-positive revenue game. I appreciate Virginia AD Carla Williams and the Nashville Sports Council for working with us to make this attractive matchup happen.”

The opener will be the third time in history that the Volunteers open a season in Nissan Stadium, according to athletic officials.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Vols and Cavaliers to Nashville on opening weekend of the 2023 college football season,” Nashville Sports Council President and CEO Scott Ramsey said. “Both programs have a place in Nashville Sports history, having both played in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. We look forward to hosting them along with their loyal fanbases and once again showcasing Nashville on a national stage.”

The game will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 1991 Sugar Bowl. The Vols, the designated home team for the opener, leads the all-time series, 3-1.

Ticket information and a kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.