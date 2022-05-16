Bystander pulls person from car fire in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bystander pulled a person from a car that was on fire, Friday, according to officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad.

“The patient was down the hillside where emergency personnel were working on the patient when the fuel tank ruptured sending fire all around and endangering the emergency personnel as well as cutting off their main route back up an embankment through thick woods and where other emergency personnel were arriving,” officials said. “Fire extinguishers were used to push the fire back momentarily until Fire arrived on scene.”

Multiple agencies assisted in extinguishing the fire while emergency personnel treated the person.

“This was a massive team effort along with Hamblen County SO and THP assisting along with all the other agencies. The patient was successfully taken out of the woods and loaded into a medic unit where Lifestar personnel went with EMS transporting emergency traffic to UT Med Center. We want to thank our fellow agencies for working hard to overcome some extreme circumstances as well as the bystanders that risked their own life to pull a stranger from a burning vehicle.”

On Friday evening Morristown Rescue was dispatched to the scene of a MVC with entrapment and the vehicle on fire. Rescue... Posted by Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad, Inc. on Sunday, May 15, 2022

