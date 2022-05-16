Closing remarks, Grizzlies reflect on their electric season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are now home for the summer, and the players are already preparing for next season, giving their final remarks on the season before heading into offseason training.

Each player, coach and executive who sat down before the media Sunday said what Grizzlies fans have known all year, that this has been a fun team to watch this season.

Obviously, we’d like to still see them playing in the playoffs, but the consensus was these guys are going to try and stay together for as long as they can and see how much farther they can get next season.

“I think we’re all just really really hungry for the future,” Power Forward Brandon Clarke said.

De’Anthony Melton said “I feel like we had a great year.”

“This team is special,” said Steven Adams.

Fans watched the team fall to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the second round of the playoffs, losing their star Ja Morant in Game 3 and eventually the best of the 7 game series, 4-2.

“Bittersweet ending,” Clarke said. “Lots of great stuff happened during the playoffs, lots of stuff that I’m very very proud of.”

“You’ve see the Warriors series; you’ve seen the Timberwolves series,” Jaren Jackson Jr. reflected on. “You’ve seen all year what we can do.”

“I wish we were still playing, of course, but now we’ve got to begin our journey for next year,” Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said.

“Now, we are at a time where we’re pretty much one of the best teams in the league. A lot of people believe that, and a lot of people actually see what’s going on in Memphis,” Ja Morant said proudly.

The work is already beginning for next season, and, with a taste of the spotlight from this playoff run, the only way this team sees in its future is up.

“I know (a championship is) the goal, but to get there, especially as a favorable one, you need to really kind of microscope on the process. I think this team, this organization, does a really good job of doing that,” Adams said.

“Our goal is to win championships here, so we’re never going to stop,” said Jenkins. “We’re never going to be satisfied.”

While the goal is to keep this gang together, their leader certainly sees his future in the Bluff City.

”Do I want to be in Memphis? Hell yeah,” Ja Morant said.

