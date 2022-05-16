Advertisement

Deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle closes Bruhin Road

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department closed Bruhin Road between Hiawassee and Breda Road as they responded to a hit-and-run Sunday night.

A Honda sedan was traveling north on Bruhin Road when it crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a motorcycle, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene,” Erland said. “The driver of the Honda ran from the scene following the crash but was located a short time later on Pershing Drive.”

Erland said the driver was detained and the investigation was being led by crash reconstruction personnel.

This is a developing story.

