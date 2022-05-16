Knox County names new health department senior director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials named the new senior director of the Knox County Health Department Monday morning.

Kevin Parton served as the interim senior director after the retirement of Dr. Martha Buchanan. Prior to the position, he served as the chief administrative officer and executive director of finance at the department.

In the past, he worked as a controller for the LETCO Group, an accounting manager for Aqua Clear Water Systems, and a senior accountant for Altar’d State, officials said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was confident Parton would continue to benefit the department.

“The Health Department is a vital piece of Knox County Government,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Kevin has been an asset throughout his tenure, and I know he will do a great job in this new role.”

Parton has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Accounting from Liberty University, according to a release.

Officials also said that the search for a public health officer was ongoing. In the meantime, the Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey approved the selection of Dr. Warren Sayre after the department selected him based on his experience and qualifications. He began April 1 and will serve through the end of December, according to a news release.

