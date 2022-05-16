Lots of sunshine and lower humidity Tuesday before the 90s return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dew points have dropped behind the cold front which will make for more comfortable conditions Tuesday! Enjoy it while you can because the heat and humidity crank back up towards the end fo the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies continue tonight with the lower humidity. That allows temperatures to drop near 54 degrees by Tuesday morning with stray fog.

Tuesday is mostly sunny, with a high of 84 degrees with that lower humidity, so enjoy before the heat cranks up starting Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is noticeably warmer, with a high of 86 degrees but also more humid. Isolated rain and storms are possible, with passing clouds. A batch of rain and storms in Kentucky can help to create scattered storms outlining the Valley Thursday, but it looks more isolated for the lower elevations, and the heat climbs to 90 degrees.

We’re tracking a cold front by this weekend. As of now, in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered storms are possible late Saturday afternoon to evening, with the main line moving in late evening to overnight. This looks to bring a big cool-down, from 90 degrees Saturday to the 70s Sunday!

