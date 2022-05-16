Advertisement

Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81

Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson(Maggie Peterson "Charlene Darling" 1941-2022 Facebook Page)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WYMT) - The family of Maggie Peterson confirmed the actress and singer died at the age of 81 on Sunday.

Peterson played Charlene Darling on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’.

According to a post on the Maggie Peterson Facebook page, Peterson died in her sleep with her family present.

The post went on to say that Maggie’s health took a turn for the worse after the death of her husband.

The family is planning a private funeral service in the next few weeks.

“She brought so much joy to her fans, and to our Mayberry Days® Festival. We will miss you Maggie,” a post read on the Andy Griffith Museum Facebook page.

