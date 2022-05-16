Officials: 11 homicides in 2022 so far, more than half unsolved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville had 11 homicides since the start of the year, and officials are still looking for suspects in six of those cases, including suspects in the Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill shooting.

The people who shot and killed two men outside the bar are still on the loose, but East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers doesn’t want people in Knoxville to be afraid.

“They were two rival gangs that clashed, so I don’t think the general populous needs to worry about getting caught up in that,” communications director Stacey Payne said.

The two men who died were a part of the Pagan and Outlaw motorcycle gangs, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Three others were also injured during the shooting. Crime Stoppers said they’ve received several tips for this case.

“These folks, if they’re committing these types of crimes, should not be on our streets,” Payne said.

Homicides in Knoxville involve a variety of factors, including drug deals, gang members and homeless people, according to KPD.

“If you know something, even if it’s that small piece that you think is inconsequential, it may just be what the investigators need to solve that case,” Payne said.

The Knox County District Attorney said homicides grew dramatically from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, the DA’s office reported 45 homicides. Last year, the county had 54. So far this year, numbers are lower than the previous year’s numbers, but DA Charme Allen said that could change.

“Some years, we’ll go for a long spell and not have any, and then we’ll have a couple of weeks where we have, unfortunately, multiple homicides, so that’s really hard to tell,” Allen said.

Allen also said homicides are the smallest number of crimes they look at yearly, involving several different units with the DA’s office.

“We have homicides that take place in our elder abuse unit; that takes place in our domestic violence unit,” Allen said.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for any tips that could lead to the arrest of suspects in each of these cases.

