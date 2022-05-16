Advertisement

Roam Fest inspires women to get involved with mountain biking

Knoxville is one of three locations the event will take place in nationwide.
The largest gathering of women bicyclists gathered in Knoxville this weekend.
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roam Fest brought in hundreds of people from around the country to Knoxville to get women more involved in mountain biking.

Knoxville’s unique variety of mountain biking trails helped draw bikers here.

“It was intense, but it was fun,” Catalyst Sports athlete Donna Kelly said.

But, you don’t have to go far to see how inclusive it’s getting.

“It was a challenge with things I haven’t done before,” Kelly said.

Donna Kelly lives in Knoxville. Five years ago, she had both of her legs amputated.

“When it happens, your world shrinks. You get really down and it gets really lonely,” Kelly said.

This wouldn’t get her down forever though. That’s why she got involved with Catalyst Sports and mountain biking.

“A lot of these activities I never actually did when I actually had legs but since I’ve had my amputations this has opened up a whole new world for me,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s story is what Roam Fest is doing for women mountain bikers across the country getting more women involved in the sport.

“It’s just been really excited to see them connect with one another and get stoked on cycling,” Roam Fest director Ash Zolton said.

Roam Fest saw the biking community growing in Knoxville and wanted to get more people interested.

“It was kind of a no brainer that this is a place that we wanted to host a festival,” Zolton said.

Kelly rode 11 miles during the Roam Fest. Zolton said Roam Fest would definitely come back to Knoxville, but it’s unknown when that’ll be.

