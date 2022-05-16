Smokies rangers share tips as active bear season approaches

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re right before one of the most active times for bears in the Great Smoky Mountains, so the national park has shared tips and reminders for those who may catch themselves near a bear.

It’s one of the main things people want to see when they visit the Smoky Mountains a bear. Some tourists are lucky enough to see them.

“Yeah, three bears. Three bears and the views. Yeah. So, nice trip,” said Alex Ilmmelli from Maryland.

“It was kind of scary, but it was really cool,” said Rosey Ilmmelli.

Although bears can be beautiful animals, park officials warned visitors to not leave food in cars or spaces where bears can get into it. Rangers said it’s frustrating to remind people that a fed bear is a dead bear.

A video caught by William Cloninger showed a bear jumping out of his car window with a bag of food last week in Gatlinburg.

Bear In Gatlinburg If you are in the Smokies, remember to roll your windows up. William Cloninger caught this video of a bear jumping out of his car in Gatlinburg this morning! Posted by WVLT on Thursday, May 12, 2022

They also said it’s not just in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It’s essential that people pay attention to locking car doors and trash cans as bears are on the hunt for food outside the park’s boundaries.

“These bears do leave the park, and so it’s important that we work with our partners, you know, such as TWRA and a lot of the local communities addressing, you know, various attractions outside of the park,” said Bill Stiver with Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Remember, half a football field away is the distance you need between you and wildlife in the park.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.