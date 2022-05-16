Soup sales raise money for Sevier County charities

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Old Mill and Citizens National Bank gathered on Friday to present a check to Sevier County Food Ministries and Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.

In February, the Old Mill sold bowls of soup at Citizens National Bank locations in Sevier County to benefit the two local charities. Nearly 1,000 bowls of soup were sold and with a dollar-for-dollar match by CNB, the group raised more than $11,000.

The Old Mill and CNB teamed up to raise money by selling bowls of soup. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

