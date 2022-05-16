Advertisement

Soup sales raise money for Sevier County charities

‘Soup’s On’ event in February sold close to 1,000 bowls of soup to benefit SMARM & Sevier County Food Ministries.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Old Mill and Citizens National Bank gathered on Friday to present a check to Sevier County Food Ministries and Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.

In February, the Old Mill sold bowls of soup at Citizens National Bank locations in Sevier County to benefit the two local charities. Nearly 1,000 bowls of soup were sold and with a dollar-for-dollar match by CNB, the group raised more than $11,000.

The Old Mill and CNB teamed up to raise money by selling bowls of soup.
The Old Mill and CNB teamed up to raise money by selling bowls of soup.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
A teen was arrested following hours of negotiations Saturday, according to officials with the...
Hours spent negotiating as Knoxville police arrest teen wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault
shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner
A car crash closed Bruhin Road Sunday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle closes Bruhin Road
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East identified

Latest News

Justin Lowe, 40.
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man
Stay Bear Aware in the Smokies!
Smokies rangers share tips as active bear season approaches
Baby formula hack circulating on social media is a fail
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East identified
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East