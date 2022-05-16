Advertisement

Tennessee teens can now take driver’s license test at home

Those taking the online test will be required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.
BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 26: A pupil uses a laptop computer during a english lesson...
BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 26: A pupil uses a laptop computer during a english lesson at the Ridings Federation Winterbourne International Academy in Winterbourne near Bristol on February 26, 2015 in South Gloucestershire, England. Education, along with National Health Service and the economy are likely to be key election issues in the forthcoming general election in May. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee teenagers can now take their driver’s license test at home. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security launched a new online service, “At-Home Knowledge Testing.”

Teens between the ages of 15 to 17, who are seeking to obtain a driver’s license, will be able to take the test online under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian online via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App.

Those taking the online test will be required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam, government officials said. The Tennessee Proctor ID App can be found on the App Store and Google Play.

“The department seeks to find innovative ways to serve Tennesseans better,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “This new testing option will reduce processing time and the number of customers at Driver Services centers while providing flexible hours for the test taker and their parent/guardian.”

The test can be attempted twice online. If the test taker fails twice, they will have to go to a Driver Services center for future testing.

More information can be found on Tennessee’s website.

