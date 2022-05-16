Weak front brings a few early storms, then brings down the humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A weak cold front is moving through with a few pockets of rain and storms this morning, but leaves us with dropping humidity this afternoon! Well, the heat doesn’t budge much at all, and we’re still on track for that run at 90 this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with bands of clouds, but only a few pockets of rain and storms are developing at times through the mid to late morning, with a 40% coverage. We’re starting the day warm, with a low of 63 degrees.

The afternoon is mostly sunny, with a warm high of 81 degrees, BUT it’s less humid. The afternoon dew points drop to the low 50s, which is refreshing this time of the year.

That lower humidity also gives us more cooling room, with a low of 54 degrees. We’ll have a clear sky by the morning, with patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is mostly sunny, with a high of 84 degrees with that lower humidity, so enjoy before the heat cranks up starting Wednesday.

Wednesday is noticeably warmer, with a high of 86 degrees but also more humid. Isolated rain and storms are possible, with passing clouds. A batch of rain and storms in Kentucky can help to create scattered storms outlining the Valley Thursday, but it looks more isolated for the lower elevations, and the heat climbs to 90 degrees.

We’re tracking a cold front by this weekend. As of now, in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered storms are possible late Saturday afternoon to evening, with the main line moving in late evening to overnight. This looks to bring a big cool-down, from 90 degrees Saturday to the 70s Sunday!

