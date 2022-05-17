Accusations spark change at Anderson County Animal Shelter

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2017, 71% of cats and 24% of dogs were euthanized at the Anderson County Animal Shelter. Those numbers were provided by Anderson Co. Mayor Terry Frank, who was the immediate superior of animal shelter director Brian Porter who has seen accusations thrown his way over the last several months.

Accusations of inhumane euthanizations, not operating with a valid license, and having more animals put down than there needed to be. These allegations came from some former volunteers, employees, and community members.

“If they had weepy eyes or something like that boom he would just put them down.” said former volunteer Melonee Lunn.

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission approved a resolution that created a committee to help Porter oversee the department.

Franks addressed the allegations, and not letting rumors sway her decisions.

“Sometimes on social media there is just this rush to judgement there is a failure to due process and Mr. Porter after a 15-year career here in Anderson County deserves due process.” said Franks.

Cameras, a veterinarian to help oversee euthanizations, and this new committee were new changes being made to help oversee the shelter. Franks said it was a good start but was wanting to see them be practically applied.

A human resources investigation was started into Porter, as he continued to run animal control and the shelter.

