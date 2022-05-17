Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year if missing sign returned
A social media post said that whoever returns it will be given 52 digital offer cards.
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want free chick-fil-a, here’s your chance!
Chick-fil-a Hunter’s Crossing in Alcoa needs the public’s help locating its missing sign. If returned, the owners are offering a sweet reward: free chick-fil-a food for a year.
A social media post stated that whoever returns the missing sign will be given 52 digital offer cards.
Those with information are asked to call the restaurant at 865-919-4786.
