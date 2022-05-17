Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year if missing sign returned

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want free chick-fil-a, here’s your chance!

Chick-fil-a Hunter’s Crossing in Alcoa needs the public’s help locating its missing sign. If returned, the owners are offering a sweet reward: free chick-fil-a food for a year.

A social media post stated that whoever returns the missing sign will be given 52 digital offer cards.

Those with information are asked to call the restaurant at 865-919-4786.

We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions.... Posted by Chick-fil-A Hunter's Crossing on Monday, May 16, 2022

