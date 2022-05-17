Advertisement

Blake Burke named co-SEC Freshman of the Week

The designated hitter is the fifth Vol to earn conference freshman of the week honors this season.
Blake Burke
Blake Burke(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a 5-for-8 series at the plate against Georgia, Tennessee’s Blake Burke was named Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week.

The designated hitter is the fifth Vol to earn conference freshman of the week honors this season. Tennessee has earned seven SEC Freshman of the Week honors this year - one shy of all the nods the team earned from the award’s inception in 2006.

Burke logged five hits over the weekend - two of which were home runs in Thursday night’s series opener.

Tennessee wraps up its home regular season slate Tuesday night against Belmont at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

