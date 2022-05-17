Advertisement

Candles and basketball: An unlikely partnership with Fulkerson in new NIL deal

The Family Tree Candle Company and John “Fulky” Fulkerson are teaming up in the latest University of Tennessee NIL deal.
Scoring vs. Arizona at Thompson-Boling Arena on December 22, 2021
Scoring vs. Arizona at Thompson-Boling Arena on December 22, 2021(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another college player from the University of Tennessee has struck a deal to make money off his celebrity.

The Family Tree Candle Company is scheduled to introduce a candle line in collaboration with John “Fulky” Fulkerson, University of Tennessee basketball player, at a launch event on June 11 from noon to 4 p.m.

Fulkerson will be at the event until 2 p.m. doing a meet and greet to promote the new line.

This partnership comes after updated laws about Name, Image and Likeness deals change the game surrounding college sponsorships.

College athletes can now make money from endorsement deals, but there are a few qualifications. There will have to be a quid pro quo, meaning the athlete will have to perform some sort of service in return for the money.

Also, there cannot be any performance-based incentive for the return of money, and athletes will have to report their income to the university’s compliance department.

There cannot be any money promised in recruiting either.

Fulkerson joins the list of other players who have NIL deals. Recently, the Lady Vols unveiled their deal with Orange Mountain Designs.

