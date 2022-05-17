Could there be a diesel shortage this summer? Experts weigh in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some people are bracing for dramatic price increases this summer, fearing diesel shortages could interrupt east coast trucking.

Experts said states along the east coast could be in danger of diesel shortages, partly because Philadelphia Energy Solutions, a refinery that supplied the entire east coast, permanently closed after an explosion in 2019 with demand is only now getting back to pre-pandemic levels.

Another factor experts said that will impact the cost of diesel is Europe needing more diesel because of Russian oil bans.

Jason York, the general manager of Frontier Transport, said additional diesel surcharges could be on way.

“We’re large enough that we have a lot of customers that have a standard fuel surcharge added to their freight payments. So as fuel goes up they have a table that mathematically adds a fuel surcharge. That surcharge is barely the actual price of fuel, but it at least helps cover some of that cost. But if the fuel prices continue to go up, we’ll probably have to go talk to them about emergency fuel surcharge pricing and stuff to help keep us afloat,” shared York.

Uri Freijanes, the owner of Mucho Gusto food truck said it’s costing her more to fill up her truck at the pump, forcing her to make a slight price increase to menu items.

" I got my truck in November, and the first time I filled it up it was $83, now last week I think we are at $145,” shared Freijanes.

Pilot tells WVLT news that the company is preparing to deliver diesel to areas facing tight availability specifically mentioning Virginia and Georgia.

“We are aware of concerns over diesel supply in specific markets across the United States. To prepare, Pilot Company has built a resilient supply chain over the last several years and is taking additional actions to secure extra supply and mobilize our fleet to deliver diesel to areas facing tight availability, such as Virginia and Georgia. All other markets are currently adequately supplied. We are also undertaking contingency planning to continue to have a steady source of diesel fuel. We are closely monitoring the situation and strive to remain the most reliable network of travel centers for our customers.”

The CEO of United Refining tells Bloomberg he wouldn’t be surprised to see diesel being rationed on the east coast this summer.

