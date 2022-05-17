Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Academy will announce its 2022 Inductee class for the Country Music Hall of Fame Tuesday.

CMA officials said they would announce the inductees at a press conference at 10 a.m. in Nashville, TN.

The new inductees are:

- Former RCA Records President Joe Galante

- Singer Songwriter Keith Whitley

- Singer Songwriter Jerry Lee Lewis

“This year’s inductees are trailblazers who each paved their unique path within Country Music,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Jerry Lee, Keith, and Joe each found their musical callings early in life and displayed a strong-minded and fierce passion for music making. In very different ways, they all have left a lasting impact on the industry and generations of fans alike. I am thrilled to welcome this deserving class into the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

New members are elected annually by a panel of industry executives chosen by the CMA. They are then inducted formally during the Medallion Ceremony, part of the annual reunion of Country Music Hall of Fame members hosted by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“When I heard the news I was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, it was the first time in my entire career I was speechless,” says Galante. “I’m humbled, beyond honored, and honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around this.”

“To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience,” says Lewis. “The little boy from Ferriday, LA listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams, never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them. I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis’s music is Country Music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”

The previous inductee class of 2021 included Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake, and The Judds.

This fall, a formal induction ceremony for Galante, Lewis, and Whitley will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater. Since 2007, the Museum’s Medallion Ceremony, a Hall of Fame membership reunion, has served as the official rite of induction for new members.

