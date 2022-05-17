Fewer food supplies and increased demand for Sevier County Food Ministires

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Imagine not being able to afford to put food on the table. That’s what Sevier County Food Ministries wants no family to face, however, it’s becoming difficult to find supplies for the thousands who rely on them.

More than 1,300 families used Sevier County Food Ministries last week and now they’re preparing for even more as the cost for just about everything goes up. As the bags of groceries roll out each day, with a line on Tuesday that lead all the way to the front door with families like the Hendricks who’ve not used these services for years.

“We’ve used it sporadically, but right now it is such a blessing. We were on a fixed income with their dad is disabled and both of them have some health issues that require me to stay home and take care of all three of them,” Melissa Hendricks said after picking up her bag of groceries.

Each neighbor can pick up one bag of groceries a week, stocked with cans of vegetables, bread, fresh produce and meats.

“It’s really been a blessing to us to have things to supplement with all the costs going up,” Hendricks said.

Director, Jim Davis, said it’s been tight to keep those bags full with a warehouse that empties out almost every week.

“It has been a challenge to keep this place full. We’ve always been able to keep our warehouse chock full of the stuff we need, and one day we counted we had 64 pallets in here and we’re down to about half of that right now,” said Davis.

While he tries to find the food, he hopes donations keep up. Food costs are up 25%. For example, canned vegetables are up $0.20.

“We’re missing a lot of staples that we usually get from grocery stores are able to order for us people love ramen noodles and they love flour and a low sugar and we’re just not able to get that in bulk anymore and that,” added Davis. “We’re out here to help people who need some help. So, come see us anytime.”

Davis said he hopes to get more snacks for families to have while the kids are out of school this summer.

The food ministry operates on volunteers and donations and is open to anyone who lives or works in Sevier County regardless of income level.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.