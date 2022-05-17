Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County deputies found two people dead Monday, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

Officers were dispatched to a home at 662 Buck Creek Road in East Roane County at approximately 10:00 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said that a man and woman were found dead inside.

Both bodies have been sent for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

