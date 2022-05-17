Advertisement

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Roane County

Both bodies have been sent for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Both bodies have been sent for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County deputies found two people dead Monday, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

Officers were dispatched to a home at 662 Buck Creek Road in East Roane County at approximately 10:00 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said that a man and woman were found dead inside.

Both bodies have been sent for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Tomas, 25 of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Man charged after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
Justin Lowe, 40.
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East identified
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Roane County
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Roane County
Low humidity for one day!
One day with low humidity, before muggy conditions and storm chances return
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man
Knox County names new health department senior director
Knox County names new health department senior director