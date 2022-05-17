Advertisement

Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.(KATV via CNN Newsource)
By KATV staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Ark, (KATV) – A water tower in Arkansas that features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.

It’s not the vandalism, however, but where the shot landed that has people talking.

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.

The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.

Officials in Kingsland, the birthplace of Cash, spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case or said why the mural was vandalized.

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Tomas, 25 of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Man charged after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
Justin Lowe, 40.
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East identified
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
US hate crime investigation opened in Dallas salon shooting
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say