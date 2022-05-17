Kingsport police looking for missing 12-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are on the lookout for a missing 12 year old boy. Brandon Robert Schools was las seen on May 16, according to KPD officials.

School was last seen in the 1000 block of Yadkin Street in Kingsport. While officials do not suspect foul play at this time, they are concerned for his safety. School may be wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Those with information are asked to call 423-229-9429.

