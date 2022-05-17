Knox Co. Health Dept. spokesperson recommends you pack this when you travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness Director at the Knox County Health Department said it was important to pack at-home or instant COVID tests when traveling this summer.

This tip came on the day the Associated Press announced U.S. COVID deaths hit one million. Tennessee has 383 deaths per 100,000.

“I think COVID has, as a nation, has really taken its toll on us as a society, mentally, physically. And any death, even the ones we’ve seen here, are so tragic,” Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness Director at KCHD, Roberta Sturm, explained.

Sturm said the health department moved towards a public health surveillance style of response. That’s something they typically do with the flu and other illnesses.

She said the numbers were lower than what we saw in the winter, but we’re still in a pandemic.

“We have seen a little bit of an increase, that’s normal. We kind of expect that,” Sturm said.

She explained that’s because there’s been holidays, graduations and the weather’s nice out causing more people to gather.

You can help by getting vaccinated or staying home if you’re not feeling well.

“Are we going to surge again? I don’t have a crystal ball. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. That’s something that we may see in the future, but I can’t predict that right now,” Sturm said.

She said COVID could become a seasonal bug, but Knox County isn’t at that point yet.

