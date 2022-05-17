Knox County to host first-ever Lawn Games Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department will host its first-ever Lawn Games Festival this week.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Carl Cowan Park at 10085 South Northshore Drive on Sunday, May 22. Family festivities will kick off at 3:00 p.m. and end around 6:00 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to enjoy games such as cornhole, spike ball and ladder ball, among many others. A release said there would also be a blowup mini sports arena that includes soccer and basketball goals for children.

If families at the event are hungry, food trucks from Cj’s Tacos and Gelato Brothers will be on-site.

“Our recreation department has worked hard to really emphasize fun and community connectivity,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “This is just another great event our team has put together for the public.”

Carl Cowan Park features a paved loop trail, sports fields, a playground and a splash pad.

