Knoxville bridge receives a rainbow makeover in 40th celebration of World’s Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinch Avenue bridge in World’s Fair Park is painted in rainbow colors to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Fair.

Visit Knoxville, the Public Building Authority and the City of Knoxville collaborated to spruce up the bridge to commemorate the day celebrated on May 1.

Repairs and painting of the Clinch Avenue Viaduct arches were a project on the agenda for a while, Deputy Director of Communications with the City of Knoxville Eric Vreeland told WVLT news.

However, the project was prioritized in preparation for the 40th anniversary celebrations.

The painting was reportedly done in-house by the City Public Service Department crew, the same team that also paints over graffiti on public property.

The team also prepared the first archway for Kelsey Montague’s COVID-19 memorial mural, which Vreeland cites as an important factor in the bridge’s repair and beautification.

“The mural turned out so well, the masonry work went smoothly and the colors were so vibrant, there was a consensus to move ahead and fix up the other arches,” Vreeland said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.