Advertisement

Knoxville ‘Forged in Fire’ winner creates culinary knife sets

John Phillips forges knives for chefs around the world. He’s unveiling a new Primeaux line with a culinary set of knives for people who want a piece of his work.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Phillips forges knives for chefs around the world. He’s unveiling a new Primeaux line with a culinary set of knives for people who want a piece of his work.

He works at the Phillips Forge Primeaux Studio near downtown Knoxville. His knives are made of Damascus Carbon Steel, the same metal used in Japanese swords.

“It’s super sharp, just a joy to use, and that’s the Damascus carbon steel,” said Phillips.

The Primeaux collection features knives made of more affordable materials, including a 3-D printed handle.

“I want for people to be able to have these beautiful items in their home. I don’t want them to only be reserved for the rich and famous,” said Phillips.

Phillips won the Forged in Fire television show competition in 2019. Those interested in purchasing a set in the future can sign up for the craftsman’s newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Tomas, 25 of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Man charged after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
Justin Lowe, 40.
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man
LEFT: A digital graphic representation of what COVID-19's coronavirus looks like under a...
Knox Co. Health Dept. spokesperson recommends you pack this when you travel
Officers responded to a Kingston home Monday morning.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Roane County

Latest News

Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year if missing sign returned
Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year if missing sign returned
Jerry Lee Lewis was inducted Tuesday into the Country Music hall of Fame
Country Music Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee Class announced
Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year if missing sign returned
Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year if missing sign returned
Officers responded to a Kingston home Monday morning.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Roane County