Knoxville ‘Forged in Fire’ winner creates culinary knife sets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Phillips forges knives for chefs around the world. He’s unveiling a new Primeaux line with a culinary set of knives for people who want a piece of his work.

He works at the Phillips Forge Primeaux Studio near downtown Knoxville. His knives are made of Damascus Carbon Steel, the same metal used in Japanese swords.

“It’s super sharp, just a joy to use, and that’s the Damascus carbon steel,” said Phillips.

The Primeaux collection features knives made of more affordable materials, including a 3-D printed handle.

“I want for people to be able to have these beautiful items in their home. I don’t want them to only be reserved for the rich and famous,” said Phillips.

Phillips won the Forged in Fire television show competition in 2019. Those interested in purchasing a set in the future can sign up for the craftsman’s newsletter.

