Knoxville mom considers formula alternative for 6 month old son

A Knoxville mom learned the AAP has listed whole cow’s milk as a new option for babies six months and older for a brief period of time.
New Guidelines for Families Struggling
By Ashley Bohle
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville mom learned the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has listed whole cow’s milk as a new option for babies six months and older for a brief period of time until the shortage has eased up and has considered trying it.

The AAP stated this can help as long as the child does not need specialty formula or have allergies or other health problems.

Parents should limit intake to 24 ounces a day, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Jamie Fleisch said her six month old son has tried half a dozen formulas because of the crisis.

“It has been really scary to think that I couldn’t feed my children if anything got any worse than it is now,” Fleisch said.

A Lenoir City pediatrician, Dr. Syed Amer, said the AAP has allowed this to provide an alternative and relief to families, like Fleisch’s, who are facing trouble during the shortage.

“The difference between cow’s milk and formula or breast milk is that cow’s milk presents a lot of solute load to the kidneys, which means the kidneys have to work extra hard to excrete the products it needs to excrete,” Amer explained.

Amer said the baby will look the same, but the kidneys will be working overtime. That’s why the recommendation is for older babies.

It’s something Fleish has considered.

“If it gets any worse than this that’s definitely an option out there for people going through what we are,” Fleisch explained, “I’m a little, you know, cautious. But I definitely would go with the recommendations and switch just to make sure they had their needs met. And that he had the correct, what they would say would be significant nutritional value for him.”

Toddler formula and fortified, unsweetened, soy milk with protein and calcium also got the OK for babies close to a year, according to the AAP.

