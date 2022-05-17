No answers in Knoxville man’s death one year later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One year after a Knoxville man was found dead inside his truck, authorities are no closer to solving the mystery of what happened to him.

On May 17, 2021, Muhammed Shabaz “Buzzy” Allen was discovered by the Knoxville Police Department in his truck on the 2700 block of Louise Avenue after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at just 41.

One year after his death, his family and police officials are still searching for answers.

In the days following his death, authorities asked for witnesses to come forward. Investigators still want to talk to anyone who witnessed the shooting, was in the area where Allen was discovered or spoke with him on the day of his death.

Allen was born in Knoxville in 1979 and baptized at the age of 12 at the New Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, according to his obituary. It also stated he was a devoted sports fan as he played baseball, football, and basketball and earned trophies in each of these sports.

He was reportedly a promising entrepreneur with his Allen Pressure Washing Service business.

Police officials urge those with information to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online or through the mobile app P3 TIPS, text **TIPS, or call 865-215-7165.

