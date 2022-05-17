One day with low humidity, before muggy conditions and storm chances return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is lower, making Tuesday our pick of the week! Enjoy it while you can, because the heat and humidity crank back up towards the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear, with lower humidity helping morning temperatures cool down. Enjoy this refreshing morning, with temperatures in the upper 40s in the higher elevations to low 50s in the Valley.

Tuesday is sunny, with a high of 84 degrees, which is 5 degrees above average. Today’s lower humidity is a big help, which means in the shade it doesn’t feel any hotter.

Tonight is mild still, as the humidity just starts inching up. We’re dropping to around 55 degrees, with a light breeze out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is a little warmer, with a high of 86 degrees, but the humidity ticking back up can start to make it feel hotter. Scattered clouds move through at times, which could create a stray pop-up during the day, especially with more wind out of the Southwest, 10 to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times. Spotty evening storms move in, and then we’ll have some scattered rain and storms overnight.

This extra movement in the region and humidity can create scattered storms outlining the Valley Thursday, but it looks more isolated for the lower elevations still. The high will be around 90 degrees, and continue to feel warmer, with a southwesterly breeze and gusts up to 30 mph.

Days in the 90s continue Friday and Saturday, and gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times out of the southwest.

We’re tracking a cold front by this weekend. As of now, in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, isolated storms are possible late Saturday afternoon to evening, with the main line moving in Sunday. This looks to bring a big cool-down, from 90 degrees Saturday to the 70s Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.