Polls open for Kentucky primary election

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday for the 2022 Kentucky primary election.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

People across the state will have until 6 p.m. to head cast their vote in a number of races.

In Lexington, four candidates are vying to be the top two that will head to the general election in November.

Mayor Linda Gorton and her challengers, David Kloiber and Adrian Wallace, all previewed what’s at stake in this race.

RELATED: Lexington mayoral candidates square off in televised debate

Tuesday’s election will also decide the race for Fayette County Attorney. Angela Evans is challenging incumbent Larry Roberts.

Roberts has taken a harsher stance on people facing charges in connection to racial justice protests. Evans has advocated for dropping those charges.

WKYT’s Bill Bryant spoke with both candidates on an episode of Kentucky Newsmakers.

Kentucky Democrats will select a candidate to face Senator Rand Paul in November. Former State Representative Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, John Merrill and Joshua Blanton are all in the running. Five Republicans are challenging Sen. Paul.

Another race to watch is for State Senate in District 22, which includes part of Fayette County. Coffee shop owner Andrew Cooperrider is challenging Senator Donald Douglas for the GOP nomination.

Sen. Douglas took the seat in a special election last year after the death of Senator Tom Buford. Cooperrider is known for trying to impeach Governor Andy Beshear over COVID-19 regulations.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says turnout for early voting was lower than he expected. Voters have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to drop off mail-in ballots at the county clerk’s offices.

You can review your registration, find your polling location and look at sample ballots on Kentucky’s Voter Information Portal.

You can watch the results come in Tuesday night on WKYT’s Primary Election Day Special. You can hear from candidates in key races and go through the numbers starting at 7 p.m. on the CW Lexington.

