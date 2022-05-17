Advertisement

RAM Clinic set to be in Jellico this weekend

The clinic will be set up at Jellico Elementary School, located at 551 Sunset Trail, on May 21 and 22.
Remote Area Medical truck
Remote Area Medical truck(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will host a two-day pop-up clinic in Jellico this weekend to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

Services will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescription, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams, officials said. According to a release, patients will be provided care on a first-come, first-served basis.

The parking lot for patients will be open no later than midnight on Friday, May 20. Clinic officials said patients should be prepared with their food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. Officials said they encourage people who would like services to arrive early.

Services provided by RAM will be free. An ID will not be required, a spokesperson said.

For more information about future pop-up clinics or volunteering, visit the RAM website.

