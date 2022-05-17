Spotty storms north ahead, with early-season 90s on tap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday evening is terrific for any outdoor plans! We are turning up the heat the next couple days, as the dial goes closer to an earlier-than-normal 90 degrees.

In the near term, there are some small afternoon chances of rain fall. The weekend brings a slight cool down after a couple more rounds of storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunshine and a few high clouds are here to stay, as humidity levels are fairly low through Tuesday evening. We have light north-northwest winds, so flareups should be minimal if you’re grilling outside.

There’s one more mild night of temperatures. You could also see the International Space Station flying over east Tennessee. That goes from 9:54-9:59 p.m.

Under a “blocking” pattern, rain chances should mostly go over top of us, meeting just north of our region. We have partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, with a high temperature in the valley in the middle to upper 80s. You can expect 86 degrees in Knoxville proper. Once again, rain chances are small and primarily in southeastern Kentucky. There are some more late night chances of storms, with almost all of the storm chances staying north of Interstate 40. These wrap up before dawn Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorm chances go up slightly on Thursday afternoon. Most of this is in Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, and upper East Tennessee. Thursday could also be our first 90 degree day of the year, almost exactly 2 weeks before normal.

Those 90 degree temperatures are most likely closer to the Georgia border, and less likely closer to the Kentucky border. To the north is where you’ll find a few more clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday brings our best chance of breaking a record high for the entire week. Friday should also be our warmest temperature of the year so far. The record is 81 years old but should be well within reach of tying. Friday is totally dry, hot, hazy, humid.

