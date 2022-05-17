Advertisement

VFL Kenneth George Jr. signs with Titans

Former Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. became the fourth member of last year’s defense to join an NFL team Monday.
Kenneth George Jr.
Kenneth George Jr.(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. became the fourth member of last year’s defense to join an NFL team Monday.

George Jr. attended the Titans’ rookie minicamp and earned a spot on the team as an undrafted free agent. He’s the seventh member of last year’s Tennessee football team to join a team in the sports highest level.

George Jr. played in eight games last fall and logged five tackles, one TFL and one fumble recovery. He reunites with secondary teammate Theo Jackson, who was selected in the sixth round by his hometown team.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Tomas, 25 of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Man charged after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
Justin Lowe, 40.
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East identified
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

Blake Burke
Blake Burke named co-SEC Freshman of the Week
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Big Orange football to kick off 2023 season in Music City
Grizzlies players give their final remarks on the 2021-2022 NBA season before heading into...
Closing remarks, Grizzlies reflect on their electric season
2022 Visit Knoxville Open Champion
Wire to Wire as Albertson wins 2022 Visit Knoxville Open