VFL Kenneth George Jr. signs with Titans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. became the fourth member of last year’s defense to join an NFL team Monday.

George Jr. attended the Titans’ rookie minicamp and earned a spot on the team as an undrafted free agent. He’s the seventh member of last year’s Tennessee football team to join a team in the sports highest level.

George Jr. played in eight games last fall and logged five tackles, one TFL and one fumble recovery. He reunites with secondary teammate Theo Jackson, who was selected in the sixth round by his hometown team.

