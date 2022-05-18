Five Vols crank home runs in 18-0 shutout of Belmont

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Top-ranked Tennessee scored four runs in the first inning, five in the second and at least one run per inning through the seventh in an 18-0 mid-week win over Belmont.

Tennessee hit at least one home run in each of the first five innings of the game. In all, five players left the ballpark Tuesday - totaling six home runs in all - while 10 recorded a hit and five had a multiple hit game.

Christian Moore joined six of his teammates in the double digit home run club Tuesday. His fifth inning homer was his 10th this season. Trey Lipscomb (20), Luc Lipcius (14), Jordan Beck (13), Evan Russell (12), Jorel Ortega (12) and Cortland Lawson (10) all have hit double digit home runs this year.

In the field, UT clinched its eighth shutout of the season, which is tied for the second-most in the nation this season. Eight Vols combined to surrender four hits in the win- Tennessee’s 46th of the season, which ties the 2005 College World Series team for fifth-most victories in single season program history.

Tennessee heads to Starkville to play Mississippi State this weekend for both teams’ regular season finale. The series gets underway Thursday at 7 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.