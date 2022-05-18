Getting warmer and breezy today, ahead of scattered storms for parts of our area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is building, and the humidity and winds are climbing as well. A few pockets of rain and storms are possible at times, but the coverage isn’t enough to water all the lawns nor bring cool-down for all, with highs climbing to at least 90 degrees the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a few extra clouds passing by to start the day. We’re starting the day mild again, with a low around 55 degrees.

It’s a little warmer today, as we top out around 86 degrees. We have winds out of the southwest increasing to around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Scattered clouds return this afternoon, and as the humidity gradually increases, a stray shower or storm could develop.

A few pockets of rain and storms look to reach the Tennessee, Kentucky line this evening, with a 40% coverage at times through tonight. The reach to the central Valley is limited, but possible around Knoxville. We’ll only cool to around 68 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers and thunderstorm chances go up again Thursday afternoon, with the next batch mainly along the Tennessee, Kentucky line, but spotty rain and storms are possible for the southern half of our area. This makes it easier for Knoxville and south to hit 90 degrees Thursday.

Friday is near record heat and mostly sunny. We’re topping out around 92 degrees, with a good southwesterly breeze gusting up to 25 mph.

Saturday is still looking to stay mostly dry, with an isolated pocket of rain or a storm from a few passing clouds and muggy air. We’re also still around 90 degrees for the high.

The next cold front brings our area rain and some storms Sunday, pushing us back to a seasonable high of 78 degrees.

The First Alert 8-Day Planner comes with spotty rain chances at first next week, but we’re looking at more scattered storms to return midweek.

