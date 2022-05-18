Advertisement

‘Heup’ Train rolls into WVLT Studio

Head coach Josh Heupel stops by you All Vol Station
Tennessee head football coach poses with Sports team inside WVLT Studio in Knoxville
Tennessee head football coach poses with Sports team inside WVLT Studio in Knoxville(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was great to have the Top Vol himself, Josh Heupel, stop by the West Knoxville studio’s of WVLT-TV, your All Vol Station.

The coach, who’s preparing for his second season on Rocky Top, stopped by to record some promotional spots, which you’ll see airing during the fall.

We can tell you, coach Heupel brought the energy and did a great job with his lines, but a coach will always be his toughest critic saying afterwards, ”It’s always great to get the chance to spend some time with you guys. I’m not gonna quit my day job for sure.”

We asked coach Heupel about the slew of VFL’s joining NFL teams via the draft and free agency and the coach responded, “I’m so excited about all the guys that have signed and gotten into training camp super excited for Theo and KG. There are a bunch of Titan fans that in our backyard and the opportunity to stay in state and go compete, so excited for those guys.”

Theo Jackson, who hails from the mid-state was 6th round pick by his home town Titans. George signed an undrafted free-agent deal with Tennessee just a couple days ago. He’s the 7th Vol from the 2021 class to join an NFL team.

We had a chance to talk with coach about several things including a Tennessee baseball program that’s scoring almost as much as his offense.

The coach says it’s time for a little R & R after this recruiting period then it’s back and time to gear up for the season beginning with SEC Media Days in mid-July.

