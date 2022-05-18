The Island in Pigeon Forge to host almost 40 UT football players for autograph session

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Island in Pigeon Forge is going orange and white next month to welcome the Legends of Tennessee Football for an exclusive autograph session.

The event, scheduled for June 11, will feature 39 current and former UT football players. Those interested can bring up to two items to be signed, Island representatives said. There will also be special “Rocky Top” and “I’m a Vol for Life Y’all” performances on the Island show fountain.

“We are excited to announce this new Legends of Tennessee Event at The Island,” said David Wear, Vice President of Operations for The Island. “Everyone knows that we like to bring unique events to town and this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for you to meet 39 Legends of Tennessee football at The Island.”

The Legends of Tennessee is an organization founded by Jabari Davis and Chris Treece that brings a football camp to 12 cities across Tennessee.

The list of included players for the autograph session is listed below:

#1 Trevon Flowers

#2 Jabari Small

#4 Cedric Tillman

#4 Warren Burrell,

#5 Hendon Hooker

#6 Byron Young

#6 Jimmy Holiday

#7 Joe Milton

#9 Tyler Baron

#10 Tayven Jackson

#11 Jalin Hyatt

#11 Latrell Bumphus

#18 Doneiko Slaughter

#19 Walker Merrill

#21 Omari Thomas

#26 Justin Williams

#33 Jeremy Banks

#44 Elijah Herring

#50 Jackson Lampley

#63 Cooper Mays

#76 Javontez Spraggins

#88 Princeton Fant

#95 Da’Jon Terry

Former players include:

#2 Kevin Simon

#4 Jonathan Wade

#13 Terry Fair

#17 Devin Smith

#20 Derrick Tinsley

#21 Cedrick Houston

#23 Corey Larkins

#34 Herman Lathers

#34 Jabari Davis

#38 Chris Treece

#40 Billy Ratliff

#42 Eric Westmoreland

#72 Jarvis Reado

#88 Kevin Shipley

#92 Justin Harrell

#99 DeAngelo Lloyd

