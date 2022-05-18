‘Its legacy lives on’ | Knoxvillian creates handcrafted ornaments for 40th World’s Fair anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visit Knoxville and an industry-leading ornament company have partnered together to honor the beloved 1982 World’s Fair.

Several new European handcrafted glass ornaments are being released by Joy to the World, an ornament company founded by Knoxville resident Lisa Kelechava, to commemorate the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the World’s Fair.

City officials announced that the celebration would kick off Saturday, May 21, with additional events and exhibits happening through October 2022. Visit Knoxville, the City of Knoxville, Knox County and several community partners that make up the 40th Anniversary Committee have coordinated the free event.

Kelechava said the partnership seemed natural and explained her inspiration for the ornaments.

“The partnership with Visit Knoxville seemed like a natural,” said Kelechava. “Knoxvillians love the Sunsphere, and although I did not grow up here, those who did tend to have their beloved 1982 World’s Fair stories. It was a huge deal for Knoxville to host the event 40 years ago, and its legacy lives on today, so creating special ornaments to celebrate the 40th anniversary seemed like a worthy idea and one that we hope is well received.”

Top artisans in Poland, including sculptors, glass blowers and painters created the pieces for Joy to the World. The featured ornaments have been handcrafted by master artisans, a release stated.

Those interested in purchasing the ornaments can do so online, at the Visit Knoxville Visitors Center, located at 301 South Gay Street and on the fourth-floor observation deck of the Sunsphere. All proceeds with benefit the Sunsphere Fund.

In addition to the World’s Fair ornaments, Joy to the World will also create a Gay Street Sign ornament, which will be priced at $20 and released on June 1.

“Visit Knoxville is thrilled to partner exclusively with Lisa and her team,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “Joy to the World is simply the name to know and trust in stunning, collectible ornaments. We appreciate Lisa’s enthusiasm for Knoxville, the Sunsphere and its preservation, and the upcoming anniversary celebration.”

More information can be found on the World’s Fair website.

