Jefferson County authorities searching for theft suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance with identifying a theft suspect.

Officials said that the person stole a 16-foot trailer on Piney Road in the Strawberry Plains area of Jefferson County.

The social media post provided a picture of an SUV in which the person left the area.

Those with information are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Richard Collins at 865-397-9411 ext. 1106.

