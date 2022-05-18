Jefferson County authorities searching for theft suspect
The person reportedly stole a trailer prompting an investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance with identifying a theft suspect.
Officials said that the person stole a 16-foot trailer on Piney Road in the Strawberry Plains area of Jefferson County.
The social media post provided a picture of an SUV in which the person left the area.
Those with information are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Richard Collins at 865-397-9411 ext. 1106.
