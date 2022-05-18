Advertisement

Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center makes breakthrough in 1998 cold case

The development in the case marked the second time the Forensic Center identified a victim of a decades-long homicide within the past year.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Regional Forensic Center made a breakthrough in a decades-old cold case, according to an announcement Wednesday. The center identified a female whose body was discovered near a creek in Campbell County in 1998.

“No one is forgotten or neglected at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center,” said Chris Thomas, the Center’s Chief Administrative Officer. “We work diligently every day to try to identify every decedent and connect them with their next of kin, regardless of how long they’ve been here.”

Investigators identified the remains as Lori A. Alexander, 27, from Toledo, Ohio. Her remains were found just weeks after being first reported missing in October 1998.

“It’s no secret that our Regional Forensic Center is an incredible county asset,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “The staff is skilled, and I’m grateful for the care they put into the job they do.”

