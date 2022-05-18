KPD: Man arrested for breaking dog’s leg during argument with mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been arrested and charged after breaking the leg of his mother’s dog following an argument, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers responded to a domestic-related animal cruelty incident at 2820 Vitex Drive on Monday around 9:50 a.m. Upon arrival, a woman reportedly told police that her son, Hayden Caldwell, 28, of Knoxville, had gotten into a verbal altercation that morning.

During the argument, the woman said she called the family justice center to obtain an order of protection and that Caldwell had overheard her, the report noted.

Caldwell then went outside and came back in, saying he had broken her dog’s leg. The woman reportedly confirmed that the dog was injured and “its leg was dangling.”

The woman’s husband took the dog, Peanut, a 1-year-old male Chihuahua mix dog, to Karns Animal Center for treatment, documents stated. The clinic confirmed that Peanut suffered from a “clean break” on his front leg, officials said.

Caldwell reportedly left the scene before officers’ arrival but was found at Fountain City Park and taken into custody shortly after.

He reportedly told officers that he did not intentionally injure the animal and suffered “from mental illness and needs help getting medication adjusted.” Caldwell was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

