KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest

The Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.
Officer Charles Roach
Officer Charles Roach(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave following a charge Wednesday morning.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said Officer Charles Roach was arrested May 18 on a misdemeanor charge after Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a “domestic matter” at his home.

At this time, Officer Roach remains on administrative leave with his police powers suspended. The officer has been with KPD since 2014 and was assigned to patrol, Erland said.

The Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation pending the outcome of criminal proceedings. Previously, Officer Roach received an Officer of the Month award in 2019.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

