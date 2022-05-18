Man pleads guilty after firing shots at ex-girlfriend’s home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has pleaded guilty to shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s home on separate occasions, according to a release by District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit.

During a trial, two assistant district attorneys shared that on April 9, 2020, around 3:00 a.m., James Henry Coney, Jr., 35, traveled to his ex-girlfriend’s home in South Knoxville and fired eight rounds into the house. It was reportedly occupied by five people, including a five year old child before he fled from the scene, officials said.

Two days later, he reportedly returned to the home and fired additional shots into the residence. Shortly after, officials with the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Reduction Team stated they located Coney at the Walmart on Kinzel Way.

He reportedly had a .45 caliber Glock handgun and a brand-new laser he had purchased in his possession.

“With the increase in homicides we saw last year, my office will continue to aggressively prosecute gun violence in order to keep our community safe,” said DA Charme Allen.

Following the conviction, the victims provided impact statements describing to the court how the shootings had affected their lives. Coney had been previously identified as a member of the 52 Hoover Crips street gang, the release stated.

Coney pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest.

