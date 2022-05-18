One Knox SC clenches first ever win against Tri-Cities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s up-and-coming soccer team, has received its first win of the season against the Tri-Cities Otters. The team won 1-0 at Knoxville Catholic High School.

The win follows a 2-1 loss to Asheville City at Austin-East Magnet High School last Saturday.

The team plays again at Catholic on May 28 against the Dalton Red Wolves at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets to future games online.

